MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office filed objections regarding the upcoming parole hearings of Chad Barnette and James Goins, who are currently serving an 84-year sentence for kidnapping, robberies and assault.

Barnette and Goins were sentenced for a 2001 attack of an 83-year-old man, who suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs and broken bones.

The sentencing was also based on a home break-in, where they dragged a woman around her house, looking for cash, and beat her with a firearm and threatened to kill her. Her husband was also in the house, though confined to a wheelchair, and Barnette and Goins struck him over the head with plates and other objects, causing severe head wounds.

Barnette and Goins were granted a parole hearing in March because of Senate Bill 256, which grants parole eligibility to juvenile offenders. The convicts were 16 at the time of their crimes.

However, the state is not required to grant eventual freedom. The juvenile offenders must only receive the opportunity for parole.

For all those reasons, the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office objected to the release of defendants Barnette and Goins because the brutality of their crimes demonstrate that parole would be “inconsistent with protecting our community’s welfare and security.”