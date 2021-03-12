Prosecutor: No charges to be filed against former New Middletown police chief

According to the Mahoning County prosecutor's office, "the investigation determined that no felony occurred"

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No charges will be filed against the former New Middletown police chief, who resigned after explicit video was found on his police department computer.

Former police chief Vince D’Egidio resigned in late 2019 after video was found showing him performing oral sex on another male, according to a letter from the mayor.

The mayor had sent the letter to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, asking that his office start an investigation into D’Egidio.

READ: Letter from Mayor Kale to Sheriff Greene

Kale said two officers found “questionable material” on a police department computer.

According to the letter, D’Egidio frequently visited pornographic websites and there were various pornographic images on the computer.

D’Egidio submitted a letter of resignation after the allegations came to light.