Prosecutor: More victims, including child, accused former Warren hospital worker of sex assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors say five victims, including a child, have come forward with accusations against a former Warren hospital worker, who was accused of sexually assaulting patients.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Michael Brown, Jr. on more charges. A superceding indictment lists 25 charges, including attempted sexual battery, voyeurism, rape, attempted rape and illegal use of a minor in sexually oriented material.

Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said five victims have come forward, and one of the victims is a child.

Brown worked to transport patients at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, where victims reported that he sexually assaulted them.

In one instance, an 88-year-old patient was sexually assaulted, according to the indictment. The indictment also stated that Brown exposed himself to a 59-year-old patient and untied her gown, taking a picture of her exposed breasts.