Prosecutor filing charges in case of dog shot and killed in Brookfield

Both the shooter and the dog's owner face charges, according to police

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are being filed in the case of a dog shot and killed in Brookfield Tuesday.

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino said the prosecutor reviewed the case and is charging the shooter, Daniel Hartzell, with firing a firearm where prohibited.

The dog’s owner, Sue Simion, is also being charged with failure to confine dogs.

Faustino said while both Hartzell and Simion are aware of the charges, they haven’t been formally served those charges yet.

Simion talked to WKBN about the shooting Tuesday, asking for justice.

She said two of her Great Pyrenees dogs escaped through a hole in the fence. Zues was found shot to death about a mile from Simion’s home.

According to a police report, officers were called to Bedford Road after a man claimed he fired at least 10 shots at two dogs that killed a duck on the property, and the dogs had taken off.

Simion admitted her dogs had gotten out before, but she didn’t think Zues would hurt the duck because he was raised with chickens and goats.

Chief Faustino has said there are sections of the Ohio Revised Code that justify shooting a dog.