Prosecutor expected to release final report on officer-involved fatal shooting in Niles

The shooting has caused outcry from the community and the NAACP to call for a review by the Department of Justice

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is expected to release the final results of an investigation into an officer-involved fatal shooting in Niles earlier this year.

That report should be released Friday, according to Prosecutor Dennis Watkins.

Matthew Burroughs, 35, was killed in a shooting involving two officers near the Royal Mall Apartments on Vienna Avenue on January 2.

A court security officer told dispatchers an arrest warrant was out for Burroughs on assault charges from December.

According to Niles Police Capt. John Marshall, an officer was trying to arrest him when Burroughs ran away and tried to hit the officer with his car.

The coroner determined that Burroughs died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was putting together what led up to the shooting.

BCI has already said Burroughs did not have a gun on him at the time of the shooting.

BCI’s findings were expected to be turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

The shooting has caused outcry from the community with many rallying for justice and the NAACP calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to launch a full criminal and “pattern and practice” investigation.

Matthew Burroughs Obituary