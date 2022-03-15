YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said parole of a convicted killer should be denied, not only for his original crime but because of his behavior in prison.

Gains is fighting the release of Damon McCall, who is serving 34 years to life for the 1990 murder of Hayel Al-Hadid, the shooting of Aref Al-Mawadieh and robbery of the Star Market.

Gains said that McCall shot Al-Hadid inside the store and when Mawadieh came in to help, he shot him, too.

Gains said that McCall continues to be a danger to society because he is “not rehabilitated,” citing his actions while in prison.

Gains said that McCall has committed numerous violations and that he has made makeshift weapons in prison and threatened to kill another inmate.

“McCall’s history and temperament within the prison have shown no reassurance that he will not harm anyone else if he is released. Instead, Defendant appears defiant, dangerous, much like he was in July 1990 when he shot Aref Al-Mawadieh in the arm and chest and Hayel Al-Hadid in the head,” Gains said.