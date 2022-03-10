YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County prosecutor argued Thursday in a sentencing memorandum that a recommended 8 to 12-year sentence for a man who caused a crash that injured a woman and caused the death of her unborn child is justified.

In an unusually colorful memorandum, Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews said that the sentence he is recommending for Damon Cobb, 27, is the right one because of Cobb’s atrocious driving record and the fact that he was fleeing from police May 27 when he crashed into a car driven by Katrina Betts.

Betts was also seriously injured in the crash and was using a cane when Cobb pleaded guilty Jan. 11 in Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Sentencing is set for Thursday.

In his own sentencing memorandum, Cobb’s attorneys asked for a 5 to 7-year sentence, saying he has no major criminal record and that Cobb will miss out on important events in the life of his 3-year-old child while he is in prison or the birth of his second child that is due this year.

To say Andrews took exception to that last point is to put it mildly.

“REALLY?” he wrote in all capital letters. “Katrina Betts will also miss out on the birth of her child and the child’s countless major life events because the defendant took all that away from her before the child was even born!”

Andrews said that while Cobb has only one prior felony conviction, it is the six previous driving under suspension citations he has wracked up since 2015 that calls for a long sentence.

Additionally, Andrews wrote that Cobb said in his own memorandum that he was fleeing the police because he was afraid to be cited again for driving under suspension.

“The fact that on at least six occasions he has totally disregarded the law and chose to drive illegally shows a complete indifference to any standards set forth in this state,” Andrews wrote.

The chase began when an officer was stopped in traffic going north on Albert Street at the red light when a car driven by Cobb went in the opposite lane and passed up the cars that were waiting for the light.

Police tried to pull the car over, but Cobb failed to stop until he ran the red light at the intersection with the Himrod Avenue Expressway and collided with Betts.

Betts was thrown from her vehicle in the crash. The baby she was carrying later died.

An officer wrote that during the chase, Cobb passed other officers and appeared to be taunting them.

Officer Joe Wess said he looked at the car and Cobb “looked at me and smiled. It was as if he was taunting me,” Wess wrote in a report.

Cobb has been free on $20,000 bond since his arraignment in common pleas court on July 2.