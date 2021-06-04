Prosecution says Youngstown man shot father of grandson for revenge

Editor’s note: Defense counsel Joseph F. Gorman is not related to the author of this story.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Because police did not give him his infant grandson or kick the father out of the house, Louis Littlejohn decided to take care of it himself, a prosecutor told jurors Friday during closing arguments in Littlejohn’s aggravated murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Speaking before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said Littlejohn waited for police to clear a domestic disturbance call at a Belden Avenue home he owns before running inside and shooting Charles Pargo, 27, four times in the back as Pargo held his three-week-old grandson, Isaiah.

“He shot him because he the police wouldn’t listen to him,” Cantalamessa said. “The police wouldn’t do what he wanted.”

Defense attorney Joseph F. Gorman told jurors his client, who testified Thursday and admitted shooting Pargo, was sick from a variety of ailments that impaired his eyesight and judgment. Littlejohn is charged with aggravated murder and murder, but Gorman urged jurors to consider the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter because he was provoked into a fit of passion.

“Hold him responsible for what he did,” Littlejohn said. “What he did was voluntary manslaughter.”

Jurors heard closing arguments before being instructed on the law by Judge D’Apolito, then began deliberations.

Cantalamessa told jurors Littlejohn expected police to give him custody of the baby after they were called about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2017, for a fight between Pargo and Littlejohn’s daughter Brittany. But Brittany left before police arrived and told officers on the phone Pargo could keep the child and stay in the home.

Cantalamessa said that did not sit well with Littlejohn, who she said also did not like Pargo, who clashed with his daughter frequently in an on-again, off-again relationship.

“This was nothing but revenge for not getting what he wanted,” Cantalamessa said.

Cantalamessa said Pargo was the baby’s father and he would babysit the baby when Brittany Littlejohn was working, so the fact the police allowed Pargo to keep the baby was not unusual, especially when the mother said he could.

She also reminded jurors that when Brittany Littlejohn called her parents about the fight and they decided to go to the home she was staying at which he rented for her, he made sure to take along a gun — a gun he was not legally allowed to buy.

He might have been calm, but he waited for police until he went inside and shot Pargo as he walking up the stairs holding the baby, she said. The baby was not hurt.

Gorman told jurors his client was ill that evening and should not have even gotten out of bed.

“You can hear a sick man on the 911 call,” Gorman said.

His client is also very remorseful, Gorman said. Gorman said before he testified Thursday, Littlejohn asked if he could apologize to Pargo’s family when he took the witness stand. Littlejohn did apologize, at times tearfully.