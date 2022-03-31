(WKBN) – A new project could be underway for the WRTA that would make major changes in both Youngstown and Boardman.

The Transit-Oriented Development is designed to improve Market Street, but it’s being met with some pushback.

The project would bring several changes including improved bus stations, crosswalks, sidewalks and traffic signals as well as some changes in bus routes.

Another part of the plan would be to drop Market Street down from five lanes to three lanes and add a bus/bicycle lane in each direction. But so far, that part of the plan is getting some push back from residents.

“They believe that it would create traffic congestion, we’ve done some analysis, Boardman has done some previous analysis on much of this that’s indicated that wouldn’t be necessarily the case, but it’s a matter that we’re taking very seriously,” said Tim Rosenberger, a consultant with WSP.

If approved, there would be a single lane in each direction for through traffic, with the middle lane being a turning lane. Then, each direction would have an outer lane designated for buses, bicycles, people turning and delivery vehicles.

“Because we’re seeing an explosion of Amazon and other delivery services like that using and just parking in the right lane, so we would provide them with a space to do that,” said Rosenberger.

Another major part of the project would be to upgrade bus stations with new shelters, lighting, and concrete stopping pads.

Rosenberger said the project would be beneficial in many areas, including faster routes for buses and attracting new residents and businesses. In total, the project is estimated to cost less than $20 million to complete.

If approved, the project would stretch from downtown Youngstown all the way to St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

The project is set to be presented to Youngstown City Council on April 19, and then to the WRTA on April 28.

WSP is based out of Cleveland and working with the WRTA to put create the proposal for the project. In the end, it will be up to the city of Youngstown, Boardman, ODOT and the WRTA to decide.