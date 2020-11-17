Proposed legislation would change the way schools are funded in Ohio

For a lot of schools, the new legislation would mean more dollars per student

(WKBN) – Since 1997, legislators have been tweaking the way Ohio schools are funded. They’re hoping to do so again by the end of 2020 with the Fair Funding Plan.

State legislators and school officials held a forum Monday night where they talked about the new plan and what it would mean for schools.

State Representative John Patterson was the key speaker at the forum. One big point he talked about was the formula this bill would use to calculate the cost of funding each individual school district.

“It’s a fair redistribution,” he said.

Right now, a good chunk of the way schools are funded in Ohio is based on property value. With the Fair Funding Plan, that would change.

“This formula blends property wealth with income wealth to come up with a more fair system at arriving at local capacity,” Patterson said.

For a lot of schools, including Boardman and Campbell, it would mean more dollars per student.

“I think right now across the state of Ohio, we can all agree that the current funding formula is currently not working,” said Campbell Schools Superintendent Matthew Bowen.

“The fixing of the funding formula, especially the way it was designed, is definitely gonna benefit Boardman Local Schools if not all our local school districts,” said Boardman Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton.

It will be phased in, taking up to six years. During that time, no schools will lose any of their funding. It will, however, allow them to plan for the years to come.

“When school districts are able to predict what their base cost is going to be, what their local share is going to be, when they can predict that, they now then can bring back those programs that were cut because of the uncertainty,” Patterson said.

It also won’t eliminate the need for school levies, but Patterson says the gap that needs to be filled with those levies should be more in sync with community wealth.

“What it ought to do over the long haul is to provide districts the ability to only ask for levies when they absolutely need it,” Patterson said.

The House holds its eighth hearing on the bill this week and the Senate will hold its first.

The goal of those involved is to have it passed before the legislative term expires in December.