CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a public meeting Thursday evening in Canfield to discuss a proposed bond levy on the May 3 ballot to build a new school building on 100 acres of farmland southwest of the city.

The bond levy is for 6.9 mills and will generate $107 million over 37 years. Of that, $85 million will be used to build a new elementary and middle school, along with a bus garage. Also, $20 million will go to renovate the high school.

The meeting was held to answer questions. It was at the 100-year-old Canfield Middle School where the background noise was the steady drip of water falling from the ceiling onto a plastic canopy — proof, according to Superintendent Joe Knoll, that the elementary and middle schools need to be replaced.

“You know, basically, our issues are roofs, heating and cooling — or lack of — in our buildings,” Knoll said.

Knoll said the high school needs to be renovated. He showed pictures of the building where the north wall by the kitchen is separating.

“We have some serious foundation issues we’re dealing with there,” Knoll said.

He also showed pictures of what a new school would look like, with bright colors and open spaces.

Questions from the audience were submitted in writing and answered by Knoll and a three-person panel.

One person asked why they’re thinking about a campus setting versus neighborhood schools.

“There’s amazing co-curricular and cross-curricular advantages to having everybody in the same building. But rather dive into all those, quite frankly, it’s less expensive to operate as well,” said Chris Smith with Then Design Architecture.

No one attending the meeting was allowed to comment publicly. So at the end, Canfield resident Dennis Wingard stood and questioned the process, saying the cards could have been sorted to eliminate questions they didn’t want to be answered.

“My concern about FAQ is… you control the narrative. If I have questions about your answers, I don’t have a chance to ask those questions,” Wingard said.

Afterward, Wingard would not say how he planned to vote.

“What should primarily be on their plate right now is if this building needs so much attention, let’s address that first because the students have to remain here for two to three years,” Wingard said.

Still, there were others who support the plan.

“I think the schools have served their purpose. I went through Canfield schools, my kids go to Canfield schools. It’s a great system,” said resident Jason Henry.

A new bus garage will also be built on the same land.

Knoll promised the two elementary schools would not sit idle for a long time.

The state will eventually contribute $9.6 million.

The new school will include three gymnasiums and a building for a weight room.

The cost breakdown is $20.13 cents a month per $100,000 in value.