Proposal to build another group home in Youngstown denied

The Youngstown Planning Commission voted 4-2 against allowing another one to open

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Planning Commission has decided that enough is enough when it comes to group homes on the north side of the city.

Members ended up voting against allowing another one to open at a meeting on Tuesday.

Six people showed up to the meeting with a petition of 30 signatures asking the commission to deny a request to allow for another group home.

The request was from Crystal and Catrice Moffett, who wanted to build a home on Kensington Avenue, between Broadway and Woodbine avenues, to house five women with mental issues.

But because another group home would have been 2,000 feet away, they needed the planning commission’s approval.

People living near the area were opposed because they think the north side is already oversaturated with group homes.

“There is in the Cafaro hospital a large group of people that are offenders there. There are several other group homes on the next street behind us on North Heights,” said resident Jim Converse.

“We just found out today that we have mentally challenged people, and I have no problem with them. But more, I would rather have them live somewhere else,” said resident Kenneth Krantz.

Commission member and Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian said the federal government has already ruled that cities cannot deny access to group homes, which was one reason he voted to allow the group home on Kensington to open.

The final vote, however, was 4-2 against allowing it to open, with most members citing the fact that there are already too many group homes on the north side.