Proposal could lead to closing of Sharon halfway house

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A halfway house in Sharon that has been the subject of community backlash may be closing.

The state Department of Corrections’ proposal to close the Sharon Community Corrections Center came in an effort to save the state millions of dollars.

The department is also hoping to close the State Correctional Institution at Retreat, located in Luzerne County.

The state could save an estimated $1.2 million if the Sharon facility is closed.

The corrections center in Sharon is located on W. State Street, near the downtown area. It is also located near an elementary school and four churches.

This has brought backlash from the community over the years.

One downtown business owner feels it would be a good idea to close the facility.

“I know one of the main things is the people that are there transitioning, they’re right by West Hill School. My son actually goes to West Hill, so it means something to me, even though I drive him to school. But, they’re out the same time, same hours as these kids are going and coming from school,” said Shawn Starkey, owner of Starkey’s Computer and Electronics.

The city of Sharon is also in support of the center being closed down.

“The city’s supportive of the proposal. Since 2017, the city’s been in conversation with the DOC, Department of Corrections and the property owner, as we felt there might be a better use. We’re supportive of the services that the DOC provides there, but the location is problematic to us,” said Robert Fiscus, city manager of Sharon.

If it is closed, the residents will be moved to other facilities in the state.

Fiscus says in that case, he hopes the property could be put to another use.

“We’d like it to be something that falls in line with our strategic plan, which you know, talks about culture vitality… you know culture type education. You know different services and also, a vibrant downtown,” he said.

There is no word yet on how soon a decision could be made.