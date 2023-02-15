MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents who disagree with how much they’re paying in property taxes can file a complaint, but there is a deadline.

Residents have until March 31 to get the paperwork done.

For anyone disputing the fair market value on their property tax for 2022, a hearing may be scheduled to present evidence.

The Mahoning County auditor says providing information such as purchase agreements and fee appraisals can expedite the process.

The complaint paperwork can be found on the auditor’s website.