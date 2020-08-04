Property tax deadline quickly approaching in Mahoning County

You can pay either through an electronic payment or by mailing in a check

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An important deadline is approaching for home and property owners in Mahoning County.

The last day to pay property taxes is this Friday, Aug. 7 by midnight, but there is one difference in how this year’s taxes can be paid.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, payments will not be accepted at the county courthouse like in past years.

County Treasurer Dan Yemma said the change was made to make sure his staff stays safe and healthy through the pandemic.

“We regret that there may be some inconvenience but this is the safest for my staff, the other employees in the courthouse and the taxpayers,” he said.

Yemma said the best ways to make property tax payments are either through an electronic payment or by mailing in a check.

All mailed-in payments that are postmarked on Friday will be considered as being paid on time.

