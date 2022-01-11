HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners got a petition to annex some land at the Howland Commons into the city of Niles.

The property owners submitted their request to commissioners on Monday. They want about 5 acres of land along Mines Road in Howland to be part of Niles.

The property is owned by Mines Road Development and Howland Commons, LLC.

According to the petition, Anthony Cafaro, Jr. is an authorized agent for both companies.

It now heads to the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office for review.

“Upon completion of the review, the township has up to 30 days to contest the petition. Right now, this is just the filing of the petition. We’re going to wait and see whether or not Howland Township has any problems with it,” said commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

The decision will ultimately be left up to the commissioners. Cantalamessa says they’ll base it on whether the request meets the criteria for this type of annexation.