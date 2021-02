Republican Tracey Winbush confirmed her plans to run against Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s most prominent female Republicans plans to challenge Tito Brown in the Youngstown mayor’s race this year.

Republican Tracey Winbush confirmed her plans to run against Brown to WKBN on Tuesday morning.

Brown, the incumbent, already confirmed that he’s running for reelection.