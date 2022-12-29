NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a historical house once owned by the “Hot Dog King” Harry Stevens.

The house at 1210 Robbins Avenue is completely destroyed.

The residence was originally built by George Robbins and his wife. Harry Stevens, known as the “Hot Dog King,” bought the house in 1911 and his only daughter, Annie Stevens Rose, lived in it for many years, according to the Niles Historical Society’s website.

Crews are currently at the scene. A viewer sent in photos and video of the large fire.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and their house shook from about a block away.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

The house was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s website. Neighbors said the owners had been renovating the house prior to the explosion.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.