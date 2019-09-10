Project to renovate Mill Creek’s Ford Nature Center gets big financial boost

Local News

The project received a $300,000 donation Monday night from the Michael Kusalaba Fund

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mill Creek Park's Ford Nature Center

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The renovation to an important landmark inside Mill Creek Park got a little closer to reality Monday evening.

Almost five years ago, Mill Creek MetroParks announced plans to renovate the Ford Nature Center.

The project received a $300,000 donation Monday night from the Michael Kusalaba Fund.

The donation was approved by a unanimous vote.

A plaza attached to the rear of the new center will be named the Michael Kusalaba Plaza.

The total cost of the project is $3 million.

No dates were announced for the start of the Ford Nature Center renovation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com