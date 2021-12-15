YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The debate for Youngstown City Council over whether to spend more money downtown or in the neighborhoods has ended with the downtown area winning — at least, for now.

Council voted 6 to 1 to allow the application process to proceed for two grants totaling $1.6 million to redo East Boardman and Walnut streets downtown.

The city’s share of the project will be $1.26 million.

Councilwoman Anita Davis voted no. She said that enough has been spent downtown and the focus should now shift to the main corridors and neighborhoods. But, Davis and other councilmembers were pleased the corridors and neighborhoods were getting attention.

“If we hadn’t dug in, I’m not sure that the administration would be looking in the other directions. It just wasn’t there,” Davis said.

“I’m glad that the conversation is really sparked because that’s the conversation we have with our constituents and our neighbors is when will we see the commitment in our corridors that are in the middle of our neighborhoods,” said councilwoman Samantha Turner.

Council also approved using $8 million of American Rescue Plan money to demolish vacant properties throughout the city.