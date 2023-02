BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A project to improve Route 224 in Boardman is advancing.

It calls for adding turn lanes and fixing signals to improve traffic and safety alone one of the most heavily traveled roads in the county.

The $3 million project would cover less than a 2-mile stretch, which ends near Interstate 680.

This is a new project proposal. It has been added to a list of projects that will need more study before they’re available for construction.