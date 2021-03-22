Project plans to improve intersections of Farrell roadway

The project will focus on new signals and pedestrian amenities at the intersections

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – On Monday, PennDOT announced the start of a project to make improvements at the intersections of Route 418 (Mercer Avenue) with Roemer Boulevard (Route 3006) and Route 518 (Sharon-New Castle Road) in Farrell.

The project will focus on new signals and pedestrian amenities at the intersections as well as creating a sidewalk along Route 518 to improve access to the nearby schools and businesses.

Work will also include new mast arms, vehicle signals, ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons, sidewalks and painted crosswalks.

A traffic indicator and signal will also be placed at the driveway for 1801 Roemer Boulevard at the intersection with Route 418.

Construction is expected to start April 5, weather permitting, and will be completed by fall.

During a portion of the project, a detour using Route 518 and Roemer Boulevard will be in place. Traffic will also be controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is M & B Services LLC of Clarion, Pennsylvania. The contract cost is $885,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.