BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A typical Friday night at Spartan Stadium in Boardman sees cheers and whistles — but this Friday, it was for music.

For two hours starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Boardman High School’s rock orchestra Project Mayhem held an encore performance, debuting eight new songs. The show was billed as the “Best of Mayhem.”

The songs covered a wide range of hits, from Billie Joel to Jimmie Buffet to Adele, Frankie Valley and Kelly Clarkson.

In March, the group sold out its performance, with more than 1,600 fans in the school’s performing arts center.