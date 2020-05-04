Project along Route 18 in Mercer County to start soon

PennDOT announced Monday that a resurfacing project along Route 18 is scheduled to start this week

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that a 2.9 million resurfacing project along Route 18 is scheduled to start this week.

PennDOT says the project will give motorists a smoother ride and enhance safety along more than two miles of Route 18 in Pymatuning Township, Mercer County.

The project will include paving of 1.4 miles of roadway between Route 518 to the intersection with Rutledge Road (Route 3022).

Work will also include milling of the existing roadway, concrete rehabilitation, guiderail upgrades, drainage improvements, installation of more than two miles of high-tension cable barriet and updated pavement marking.

Construction is expected to begin May 8, 2020, weather permitting, and it expected to be completed in October, 2020.

No detours are expected in connection with the project.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The total cost of the project is 2,976,738.42 and was awarded to Lindy Paving of New Galilee, Pa.

Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, work will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the Jobsite and relevant training.