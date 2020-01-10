Prohibition ends: New Wilmington restaurant to serve alcohol

This comes after the borough voted in 2019 decided to allow alcohol to be sold, after being dry since Prohibition, nearly 100 years ago

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — The popular restaurant, The Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington, will begin serving alcohol on Saturday.

Customers at the restaurant will now have the chance to enjoy domestic, craft and imported beers and wines with their meals.

“We are really excited to serve the community of New Wilmington, our neighboring Lawrence County communities and the loyal customer base of The Tavern on the Square Restaurant,” said Todd Ulicny, the owner of the 89-year-old Tavern. “The Tavern has made it convenient for guests to finally have a refreshing adult beverage with their homemade meals.”

In December 2018, the owners of The Tavern on the Square announced to the borough their intent to form a community-based committee to change the nearly 100-year-old law, which after Prohibition was repealed, was then extended by Pennsylvania’s State Law, the “Local Option.” This left New Wilmington as a “Dry Borough.”

“That the Tavern may now live up to its namesake as a true Tavern serving beer, wine, and in a few months cocktails; is an important step toward greater economic benefits to this community in the form of increased local employment and business tax revenue” said Ulicny. “We pray that this is also one more step towards attracting greater business growth and new entrepreneurs into the Borough of New Wilmington.”