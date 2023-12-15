YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three local counties are recipients of funding from a program that will help with a still-serious problem in the Valley: Toxic lead.

Ohio has a program to protect Ohioans from the dangers of toxic lead, called Lead Safe Ohio. Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties have received awards through the program.

Lead-based paint was outlawed for residential use 45 years ago, but 80% of Youngstown and Mahoning County homes built before 1978 still have it, which is a problem.

“Those paint chips can fall to the floor and get crumbled to dust and get ingested by children. That’s how they get poisoned primarily,” said Phillip Puryear, with Lead Hazard Control.

Mahoning County’s Lead Hazard Control fights it by making sure two lead surfaces are not rubbing together and creating that hazard. It’s just gotten over $2 million from the state to do more of those projects.

“We plan to do a minimum of 106 properties, and do lead safe renovation,” Puryear said.

One focus in the next year will be working on larger homes. Partnerships with other agencies will help stretch the dollars. The state is giving $84 million to help stop lead exposure in residential properties, and childcare facilities.

These counties received the following amounts of funding:

Mahoning County: $2.7 million

Trumbull County; $1.8 million

Columbiana County: $897,000

“It will add to the number of lead-safe units in the area,” Puryear said.

Mahoning County got its first grant to fight lead poisoning in 1996. The fight continues and the situation is improving. Puryear feels the work is rewarding to improve people’s lives, especially children.

“Their parents knowing that they’re safe and free from ingesting those lead particles,” Puryear said.

Mahoning County has received $9.7 million in the last calendar year for lead and healthy homes issues and has trained 100 contractors since summer to help improve lead safety.