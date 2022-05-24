(WKBN) — The Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services is working with the Juvenile Court to provide summer jobs.

It’s known as the TANF Summer Youth Employment Program. It runs through September 30 for teenagers 14 to 18.

The jobs pay $13 an hour and $15 an hour for supervisors.

They’re also looking for non-profits, schools, churches, or government agencies anywhere in Mahoning County to act as work sites.

Mahoning County was granted $800,000 and can employ 500 people.

Anyone interested should contact Lori Murphy at Job and Family Services or visit their website.