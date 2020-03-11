Program teaches local first responders how to better interact with those with special needs

Justin Meade, who led the program, said the program is designed to help first responders deescalate situations involving those with special needs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard officer is teaching others how to better interact with those with special needs.

Justin Meade, of the Hubbard Police Department, is the program director and the chief instructor of the Autism Awareness Training and Acceptance Program (AATAP).

It’s a program designed to educate the public about autism and other special needs diagnoses as well as train people on how to interact with those living with these conditions.

“We have the training aspect, to not only train first responders, and teachers, and hospital staff and whoever how to interact and learn about these individuals and their particular health conditions, but also to work with individuals in general,” Meade said.

Thursday, Meade gave a training course at Potential Development in Youngstown for first responders. He talked about how important it is to understand a person’s individual differences when responding to a situation.

Meade also spoke on some specific indicators people with special needs may have in order for first responders to properly identify them. This included bracelets, seat belt covers and wallet cards.

After the training, Purple Cat also came and allowed some of its clients to check out the police cruiser. Purple Cat is an agency that offers day programs and work opportunities for those with special needs.

AATAP offers free training to different organizations such as police stations, hospitals, churches, fire departments and more. It was founded last October and has since trained more than 130 first responders.

“Try to get the awareness out there for autism or special needs and how to deescalate them the safest way,” Meade said.

One topic he touched on was the Trumbull County Special Needs Registry. Those with special needs can voluntarily sign up to be included in the registry. Then, in the event that a first responder cares for that person, dispatch will be able to provide the first responder with specific information on how to better interact with them.

“It’s something that we’re trying to increase the awareness to first responders as well because a lot of agencies are not aware of this program,” Meade said.

Meade said he is hoping Mahoning County will adopt this registry as well.

The Communication Disability Law is a similar state-wide effort that informs a first responder if a person has impaired communication. However, it does not hold the same specific details like the special needs registry.

Meade said having information on how to interact better with those with special needs is important for many reasons.

“Just because somebody has a special need, doesn’t mean that they should be treated any differently. They’re still human beings, they’re still people. Depending on the level of their special need, you might interact with them every day and not even realize,” he said.

Anyone interested in contacting Meade to set up training courses can call 330–974-4324 or visit the AATAP website.