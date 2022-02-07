NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- The Junior Achievement Program helps teach kids about money and financial literacy in and out of the classroom.

Right now the program is looking for volunteers to help teach lessons inside the classroom. It is for all grade levels and it has been going on for nearly a century.

Program president Michelle Merkel encouraged the community to volunteer.

“If you have the time to make a minimal commitment once a week for 5 weeks, 6 weeks, 12 weeks, depending on the program, we do personalized placements. So, if, you know, if you want to volunteer in Trumbull County, we’ll place you in Trumbull County,” Merkel said.

The program needs volunteers to teach these lessons to grades K-12. It is a time commitment, it can very between 5 and 12 sessions. High school age kids are welcome to help at the elementary level and college kids can get involved as well.

“You’re never too young to get financial education. i mean we start as early as kindergarten to teach financial literacy for students,” Merkel said.



They will be hosting information sessions February 15 and February 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Junior Achievement office. It will also be on zoom those days from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.