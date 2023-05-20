CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Fire Department is reminding residents of a program it’s had for years.

It’s a lock box that fits over residents’ doors.

Inside of this box, you will be able to put a key to your home. The fire department is the only department with access to the lock box key.

In case of an emergency, crews will have quick access to enter the homes.

The department sells the boxes for a one time fee of $40 and there is no annual fee to keep the box.

At this time, there are about 40 residents that have purchased a box. The program is open to all those who live in Campbell.

Capt. David Harris says this could save a lot of time in case of emergency.

“You put your house key in it,” Harris said. “If you have an emergency and we can’t get in, we have access without breaking doors, windows, any of that stuff.”

Those interesting in buying a lockbox can call the Campbell fire station at 330-755-8082. For more information about the program, visit the station’s website.