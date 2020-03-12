Professor suggests alternative to reopening Mercer County landfill

Dr. John Stolz said there's something positive that could be done with the landfill to produce natural gas in a renewable, sustainable way

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The local action group working to stop the proposed Tri-County Landfill in Mercer County held an informational meeting Wednesday night in Grove City.

The Citizens Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area is opposing the landfill based on what it says is “a well-documented record of landfill and solid waste violations.”

Over 30 people showed up to the municipal building to hear Duquesne University professor Dr. John Stolz discuss the effects of radioactive fracking waste in our area.

“If you want to do something positive about your landfill, think about a biodigester because it produces natural gas renewably, sustainably, carbon-neutrally and it will get us off frack gas,” Stolz said.

Tri-County Landfill and Vogel Holdings submitted new landfill plans to Pine and Liberty townships, as well as the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission.