YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown City School District Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) will hold a meeting this week to review requirements and met goals within the district.

The meeting will be held in Volney Rogers Elementary’s library at 2400 S. Schenely Ave. and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The purpose of LPDC’s meeting will be to review coursework, as well as examine professional development activities which were proposed and completed by educators in the district.

After reviewing, the LPDC will determine if the requirements for renewal of certificates and licenses were met.

For more information on the LPDC, you can visit its website.