Professional Development Center in Youngstown helping applicants land jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Professional Development Center helped lead 133 people to employment with TJX and says the need for workers in the area is tremendous right now.

It can help match job applicants with an employer that is ready to hire, such as Schwebel’s, AT&T, and Aptiv.

Applicants can walk in the Welcome Center and fill out a job application.

The Professional Development Center also has resources to help overcome any barriers that a potential applicant may face.

“So instead of you taking a blind shot and hoping you’re the right fit for them, we can make sure we’ll pre-screen you. We’ll make sure you have all the things in place you need to, and then we’ll present you to them when you’re most ready so you can be most competitive,” said Jeff Magada, of the Professional Development Center.

“The opportunities are great. The wages would start at $17 an hour, all the way up to $60,000 a year,” said Amber Rios.



The Professional Development Center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s on the seventh floor of 6 Federal Plaza in Youngstown.

No appointment is necessary.