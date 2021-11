YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Professional bull riding returns to the Covelli Centre for the PBR Youngstown Invitational.

The invitational will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, February 11 and at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 12. Doors will open one hour prior to showtime.

Presale tickets will be available for sale on Ticketmaster’s website Wednesday and Thursday with code WINTER.

Public sale ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.

Tickets range in price from $18 to $103.