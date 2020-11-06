Product Safety Commission announces recall on tree stands

The USPSC has received five reports of the treestand’s cable separating, resulting in two injuries involving fractures

RECALL: Alliance Outdoor Products Tree Stand

(WKBN) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced a recall on tree stands that pose a falling hazard.

This recall involves 2017 model year X-Stand Climbing Treestand Silent Adrenaline XSCT334 and Apache XSCT355. The model is identified on the box and in the instruction manual. 

They are made from lightweight aluminum, have a black nylon netting seat and padded arm rests and seat bar. The weight capacity is 300 pounds. 

Treestands with a batch number located on the metal plate riveted to the stand that ends in “17” are included in the recall:

Model#                             Name                                   Batch Number

XSCT334                         Silent Adrenaline                5X-1017
                                                                                        5X-1517

XSCT355                         Apache                                  5X-5317

The UPC code for the recalled stands is 816153011219 (Silent Adrenaline) and 816153011677 (Apache). The UPC code is located on the box. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing treestands and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card.        

The products were sold in Sportsman’s Guide stores and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.sportsmansguide.com and www.x-stand.com from May 2017 through December 2018 for between $200 and $230.

