SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A procession honoring a fallen was held Friday in Mahoning County.

Jim Cannell served as chief of the Sebring Village Fire Department for more than 50 years.

His friends, family and first responders gathered for a final salute.

Cannell passed away last weekend.

He served on the Sebring Fire Department from 1979 to 2015 when he retired.

Those that knew him best say he will be remembered for the life lessons he taught his own firefighters as well as those from other departments.

A memorial service honoring Cannell’s life was held at the village fire hall Friday.

