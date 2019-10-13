Proceeds from Leetonia hunting club’s event will benefit local disabled veteran

Bill Bookman is a United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Sportsman Club hosted its sixth annual Iron Man Clay Target Shoot on Sunday.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of an all-terrain wheelchair for a wounded veteran.

Bill Bookman is a United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

“I was trained as a helicopter mechanic, I was a clerk, I was a door gunner,” he said.

He has done just about everything.

Bookman used to be a member of the Leetonia Sportsman Club.

He went to the Target Shoot to show his support.

“It’s three different stations shooting sporting clays and three different styles,” said Rex Underwood, treasurer of the Leetonia Sportsman’s Charity.

The shooting competition had a 50 bird trap, 50 bird sporting clays and 25 bird five-stand, with a total of 125 targets.

“All the money raised here today is used and put towards a track chair, which is an all-weather all-terrain track chair for a U.S. veteran who was injured or wounded in combat and does not have the use of their legs anymore,” Underwood said.

Bookman is one of the veterans who was chosen to get a wheelchair.

“I’m grateful that they did choose me because I’ll be able to get out more,” Bookman said.

Underwood said Bookman is the fifth U.S. veteran who they’ve helped. The club hopes to continue helping out the heroes of our great nation.

“We just hope that we are able to afford some U.S. veteran the opportunity to be able to get outside and enjoy time with their families and the outdoors, do things that they normally wouldn’t of gotten to do,” Underwood said.