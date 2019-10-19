Proceeds from Halloween fun run at Youngstown State will benefit needy children

Plus, 50% of each beverage sold at Pressed Coffee was donated to Feed My Starving Family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Medical Student Association at Youngstown State University and Pressed Coffee joined forces Saturday to sponsor a Halloween 5K Fun Run and Walk.

Runners were treated with candy stations all along the route around campus.

This was the first event that organizer Christian Yeasted helped put together for an international charity called Feed My Starving Family, an organization he hopes YSU students will continue to help him support.

“If we raise $27,000, then they will bring a semi-truck out from their headquarters in Minnesota and they will have it filled with supplies. As a community in Youngstown, we’ll all get together and we will package all the supplies and send them off overseas to the most children in need,” he said.

