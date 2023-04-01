CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in the area got to enjoy an egg hunt while also keeping the memory of Rowan Sweeney alive.

On Saturday, a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt was held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield. Families were able to enjoy breakfast catered by Waypoint, along with picking up some goodies along the way.

Proceeds from the event went toward Rowan’s Memorial Park.

Rowan’s father, David Sweeney, said he was appreciative of the support from the event.

“It’s ust something for the kids to do, and the parents can have a nice meal. The kids have a great meal as well. The joy they get — going around, doing the egg hunt, seeing the Easter bunny, playing and interacting with the other kids — it’s really special,” David Sweeney said.

Close to 150 tickets were sold for the event.

They are still looking for major donations to reach its goal of $850,000 to build the memorial park