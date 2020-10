Congressman Jim Jordan and congressional hopeful Christina Hagan will be there

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a Pro-Life Voices for Trump MAGA meet-up happening in the Valley Tuesday night.

It will be held at Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center on S. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

It starts at 7 p.m.

Congressman Jim Jordan and congressional hopeful Christina Hagan will be there.

