KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County girl will be showing her lamb at the Sale of Champions next Sunday after placing second out of more than 600 entries at the state fair.

Avery Rice, 14, an incoming freshman at Badger High School, won Junior Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb on Wednesday.

It’s Rice’s first time showing lambs at the state fair and only second year showing sheep.

She showed her 130-pound sheep named Seven. Seven will be sold during the Sale of Champions on Aug. 6.