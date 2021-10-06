Private Valley hospital partners with network to accept Ohio Medicaid and Medicare plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southwoods Health has partnered with Humana to accept patients with Medicare and Medicaid.

The agreement took effect Oct. 1 for Humana’s Commercial, Medicare Advantage (HMO, PPO, PFFS) and Ohio Medicaid health plans.

The partnership will provide in-network benefits for professional and technical services provided by Southwoods, including services provided by the Surgical Hospital at Southwoods. That agreement includes inpatient, outpatient and robotic-assisted surgery and endoscopy services.

“We are very pleased that local Humana members can now access the Surgical Hospital at Southwoods as

an in-network option for quality health care in the Valley,” said Ed Muransky, Southwoods Chief

Executive Officer. “We’ve listened to the needs of the community and worked hard to expand our

relationship with Humana. Being able to increase access to our growing network of services is very

important to us.”

Southwoods is a privately run, for-profit health care system that was started by CEO Ed Muranksy. It has been in business for over 25 years.