Private school in Mahoning County ranks #1 in Ohio for most students using vouchers

There are over 600 students in the Valley Christian school system who are attending through a voucher program

(WKBN) – The private school system with the most students using a voucher program in the state is based in Youngstown, according to research by Cleveland.com.

There are 607 students in the Valley Christian school system who are attending through a voucher program — the most in Ohio.

With Ohio’s EdChoice program, if you live in a community with a public school district the state considers to be underperforming, you are given a voucher to send your child to a private school if you choose.

At Valley Christian Schools, 520 students are using EdChoice.

This list of private schools includes all of Ohio’s voucher programs, not just EdChoice. For example, vouchers are also given to some students with special needs and autism.

Valley Christian has a kindergarten through 1st grade school, a 2nd through 12th grade school and a school for gifted students in Youngstown. It also has a preschool/daycare in Canfield.

Behind Valley Christian, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland came in second with 601 voucher students and Harvest Preparatory School outside of Columbus came in third with 532.

Locally, Warren JFK has the second-highest number of voucher students.

Number of Students Using Vouchers at Local Private Schools:

Mahoning County

Valley Christian School: 607

St. Christine in Youngstown: 186

St. Nicholas in Struthers: 169

Ursuline in Youngstown: 160

Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown: 129

Akiva Academy in Youngstown: 119

St. Joseph the Provider in Campbell: 91

ACLD School in Youngstown: 63

Holy Family in Poland: 58

The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley in Youngstown: 44

Islamic Academy of Youngstown: 40

St. Charles in Boardman: 12

Trumbull County

John F. Kennedy Catholic Lower School in Warren: 220

John F. Kennedy Catholic Upper School in Warren: 146

St. Rose in Girard: 106

Victory Christian in Liberty: 63

Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Academy in Warren: 31

Columbiana County

Heartland Christian School in Columbiana: 113

East Liverpool Christian School: 54

St. Paul in Salem: 19

