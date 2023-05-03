YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a handwritten complaint, a prisoner at the Ohio State Penitentiary on Coitsville-Hubbard Road in Youngstown has joined a class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern saying he was impacted by the East Palestine train derailment over 25 miles away.

Josh Turner wrote in his complaint that he has suffered several illnesses because of the derailment and that prisoners at the penitentiary have not been given bottled water. He wrote that the environment has been contaminated, including groundwater.

Turner said he has wheezing, rashes and headaches due to the vinyl chloride that burned off in a controlled release on February 3, 2023, and the subsequent spill onto the ground near the derailment site in East Palestine. He also says he is worried about his long-term medical problems.

According to the complaint, Turner is suing for $25 million. His complaint was filed April 13. The case was consolidated with a class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern on Tuesday.