Prisoners in Trumbull County put together bikes for foster children

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A local prison turned into Santa’s Workshop Thursday morning.

Staff, volunteers and even 22 inmates worked side-by-side at the Trumbull Correctional Institution putting together bikes for local foster children. They’ll be given out this Christmas, along with helmets and tote bags.

Inside is a special hand-written letter from an inmate. The message says to, stay in school, stay off drugs, stay out of gangs and, last but not least, stay out of prison.

One inmate said it’s something good that he could do while incarcerated.

“I could just be sitting, just mad at the world and all that. What’s that gonna do for me? That eats the inside of me out, from the inside out, it eats me up,” he said. “So let me do something positive.”

The new bikes were donated by a charity out of Columbus known as “Bike Lady Incorporated.”

The bikes will be delivered next week to foster groups in Lake, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties.