CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A former corrections officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for providing inmates with drugs.

Terry Terrigno, of Canfield, was sentenced to one year in prison on one charge of accepting bribes, one count of providing narcotics to an inmate, one count of providing marijuana to an inmate and one count of providing tobacco to an inmate.

He was sentenced to one year on each count involving the drugs and bribery charges and six months on the tobacco charge. The sentences will be served concurrently to equal one year.

In addition, he will have to serve two years probation when he gets out of prison.

According to investigators, Terrigno accepted bribes from inmates for drugs and tobacco between February 2017 and July 2019. They said he used a post office box where he received the drugs from associates of inmates at the prison and then smuggled them inside.

Money was sent to Terrigno through a mobile app where he received more than $8,650, investigators said.