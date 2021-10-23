Prince’s estate wants local winery to stop using term ‘Purple Rain’

(WKBN) – The estate of the late singer-songwriter Prince and his record label want local winery L’uva Bella to stop using the name “Purple Rain” for its products.

One of L’uva Bella’s top-selling wine collections uses the name for three of its wines — a concord, Niagara and tri-blend.

But “Purple Rain” is also the name of Prince’s sixth album and the soundtrack to the 1984 film of the same name.

L’uva Bella Winery did receive a trademark for the name, according to filings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The business received that trademark in 2019 for its grape wine and has been using the name since 2015, according to the filings.

In a petition to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Prince’s estate asks that the trademark be revoked, however, saying it gives the suggestion of a connection to the artist.

In its response filed last month, the business’s attorneys argue whether Prince can lay claim to the term “Purple Rain” as it also appeared in the 1972 song “Ventura Highway” by the band America and in the song “Purple Rain Drops” by Stevie Wonder that was released in 1965.

The response also states that the estate didn’t seek to cancel L’uva Bella’s trademark registration for three years and that the business has put considerable funding into developing that brand.

The request is still pending.

WKBN reached out to L’uva Bella’s attorneys but hasn’t yet heard back.