WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As registration comes to a close for the May Primary elections, officials are busy preparing for Monday’s start of early voting.

“This is going to be our Early Voting Center,” said Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose.

In Trumbull County, elections workers were busy turning the former bank building located next to the Board of Elections into the county’s early voting center set to open Tuesday at 8 a.m. despite the ongoing dispute over proposed redistricting maps.

“We just want to assure everybody we’ve been told by the Secretary of State’s office to move forward with a May 3 election, so we will be here at 8 a.m. barring any unforeseen circumstances,” said Penrose.

Although state legislative and state central committee races won’t be on the ballot in May, other statewide and local contests are.

“They’ll still have Governor Congressional races, judges and local commissioners races,” said Penrose.

Trumbull County’s Early Voting Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the next three weeks with extended hours through 7 p.m. from the 25-29.