Preventing heat stroke: Know the signs of heat-related illness

With this weekend shaping up to be the hottest this summer, it's best to know the signs of it

(WKBN) – Heat stroke is a leading cause of death in U.S. high school athletes.

On average, three football players die each year from heat stroke.

With this weekend shaping up to be the hottest this summer, it’s best to know the signs of it and how to prevent it.

Dr. Mike Sevilla, of the Family Practice Center of Salem, stopped by WKBN to talk about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Sevilla said it’s important to slowly increase intensity during practice and hydrate before and after practice.

He said a heat-related illness can cause nausea or vomiting. If someone starts getting disoriented or confused, they could be showing signs of a heat stroke.

