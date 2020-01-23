Preventative maintenance has crews revisiting flooded site from July

The road reopened almost three months ago after the causeway was washed away during heavy rains and flooding in July

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Flood waters washed out part of Lakeview Drive in Kinsman Township back in July. Since then, construction crews have made repairs and families have access to their homes again.

But on Thursday, workers were back out in the area.

Preventative maintenance works is being done just downstream of the newly constructed portion of Lakeview Drive.

Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer with the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office says construction workers are extending the rock channel protection and building up the berm around the culvert.

Shaffer says they’re also using concrete between the stones to prevent any addition erosion.

The road reopened almost three months ago after the causeway was washed away during heavy rains and flooding in July.

“We knew we’d have to come back to do some restoration. It was late in the fall when we completed all the work, so we knew, you know, after a few rain events we might have to revisit it and see what other protective measures we have to take downstream,” said Shaffer.

Crews say stabilization work should be completed by the end of the week.